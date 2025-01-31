Analyzing the MidAir Collision Over the Potomac A Detailed Examination of ATC Communications - Captain Steeeve

I'm sharing this video from 'Captain Steeeve' on YouTube, today about the collision last night.. Cynthia.

On January 29, 2025, a devastating mid-air collision occurred near Washington, D.C.'s Ronald Reagan National Airport, involving an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter. Tragically, all 64 passengers and crew aboard the jet, as well as the three military personnel on the helicopter, lost their lives. CNN.COM In this video, Captain Steeeve provides a somber and educational analysis of the events leading up to this tragedy. We delve into the available air traffic control (ATC) communications to understand the sequence of events and explore potential factors that may have contributed to the accident. Our aim is to honor the memory of those lost by learning from this incident and highlighting the critical importance of aviation safety protocols. Special thanks to VASAviation for putting the ATC audio and video together. Go subscribe for more ATC content. / @vasaviation

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfgllf1L9_4&ab_channel=CaptainSteeeve

