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Your Vote is an Illusion – The Ultimate Vote-Rigging Demonstration
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3131 views • November 29, 2020
This is a composite of segments from several videos on computerized vote machines showing that, not only can they be programmed to rig the count, but that is what they were designed to do. Bev Harris, founder of a voter watchdog organization called BlackBoxVoting.org, invites Benny Smith, a computer programmer to demonstrate how, using only a laptop computer, he can access the vote-counting computer systems in every precinct in the United States and control the outcome for every candidate and ballot proposition. Please re-read that statement. At last, you will understand why national election results commonly make drastic swings in the final hours of the vote count – which is when computerized programming is activated to correct any trends that are unwanted. The technology shown in this video was used during the 2016 US elections. Today’s technology is more sophisticated, which means their criminal function has been enhanced. This is bad news for the future of freedom, but we cannot afford not to know. The system cannot be fixed if we are unaware it is broken. 2016 Oct 31 – Source: Bev Harris - https://youtu.be/Fob-AGgZn44
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
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