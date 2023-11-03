White House shows TRUE COLORS with announcement on ... ISLAMOPHOBIA!

Glenn Beck





Nov 2, 2023





Harvard students surrounded and intimidated a Jewish student during a recent protest, anti-Semitic threats are on the rise in America, and Hamas is being very honest about how it wants "the annihilation of Israel." So, what did the Biden administration do? Of course, it set up the first "National Strategy to Counter Islamophobia." Glenn believes "this is revealing...who the White House really is."





