White House shows TRUE COLORS with announcement on ... ISLAMOPHOBIA!
High Hopes
Published a day ago

Glenn Beck


Nov 2, 2023


Harvard students surrounded and intimidated a Jewish student during a recent protest, anti-Semitic threats are on the rise in America, and Hamas is being very honest about how it wants "the annihilation of Israel." So, what did the Biden administration do? Of course, it set up the first "National Strategy to Counter Islamophobia." Glenn believes "this is revealing...who the White House really is."


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YYbYGPzVWsI

Keywords
white housestudentsharvardjewishanti-semiticglenn beckislamophobiahamstrue colorsmasks are offnational strategy

