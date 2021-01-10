Side Effects Of MODERNA Covid Vaccine - Convulsions(Warning: Some Viewers Might Find It Disturbing)

MIRRORED from Shawn Skelton



""If you are considering the vaccine for covid..... the MODERNA.... I would advise against it! I’m in bad shape! Everyday getting worse and I’m not getting help or answers! I’m scared to death to say the least! And to find someone willing to attempt to figure this out hasn’t been very successful! I went to 2 hospitals today, walked out of deaconess and went to St Vincent. No answers there either. They say let’s see a neurologist( who knows when they can see me) yesterday my tongue began to spasm and it hasn’t quit. Today my whole body has been convulsing all day! They sent me home!! I’m posting 2 videos that are quite embarrassing if you know me but I want you to see what’s happening to me!

Just please pray for me""

""Update!!

Body is still moving uncontrollably. Still no answers! Contacted moderna and their safety team was supposed to reach out to me today but have not done so! We are now on our way to Vanderbilt in Tennessee. Prayer warriors keep praying!""