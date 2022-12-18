You're Not as Smart as You Think You Are - Ignorance vs. Nescience (Lesson 3)

The TimeKeeper discusses the difference between ignorance and nescience and how it can be used to advance an agenda that may not be in your best interests. A key component of social engineering is keeping the populace in a state of willful ignorance, and it is imperative to understand what this means, how it is accomplished and take accountability for your personal actions.

How these concepts apply to The Great Reset and social engineering are also implied. The TimeKeeper explores the progression from social nescience to willful ignorance and how it allows those that do not have your best interests to advance their agendas. Use this analysis to guard against ignorance and pursue truth through knowledge.







