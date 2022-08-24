Cybersecurity Company Reports That CCP-Linked Hackers Attack Humanitarian Groups

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https://gnews.org/post/p1c7qb910
08/23/2022 Spotlight on China: Cybersecurity company Recorded Future reports that CCP-linked hacking group RedAlpha has been working on CCP’s behalf for years. Its targets include world humanitarian groups, think tanks, news media and government organizations