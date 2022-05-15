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Donbass War: Airport. Part 1. When the residents of Donbass refused to recognise the results of the Maidan in 2014, the new Ukrainian authorities reacted harshly.
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81 views • May 15, 2022
Donbass War: Airport. Part 1.
When the residents of Donbass refused to recognise the results of the Maidan in 2014, the new Ukrainian authorities reacted harshly. Constant shelling began. Yesterday’s miners, teachers, and locksmiths took up arms to protect their land. One of the symbols of the confrontation was the fighting for control over the Donetsk airport. After being occupied by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, it became a constant source of tension.
Watch burned homes, people left homeless, and numerous shelling victims in the film Donbass War: Airport. Part 1.
When the residents of Donbass refused to recognise the results of the Maidan in 2014, the new Ukrainian authorities reacted harshly. Constant shelling began. Yesterday’s miners, teachers, and locksmiths took up arms to protect their land. One of the symbols of the confrontation was the fighting for control over the Donetsk airport. After being occupied by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, it became a constant source of tension.
Watch burned homes, people left homeless, and numerous shelling victims in the film Donbass War: Airport. Part 1.
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