Dr. Paul Marik: I Was Not Allowed To Treat Patients With Covid Virus the Way I Had To Be To Treat Patients

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01/24/2022 Dr. Paul Marik was forbidden by the hospital to treat patients with Covid virus the way he had to be to treat patients; he had no choice but to watch them die. Eventually the evilness of the hospital ended his medical career.