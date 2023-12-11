Create New Account
ESG BS
TUSOE
Published 15 hours ago

Blackrock, State Street and Vanguard, three financial systems are trying to control all assets in the US.  No amount of Gaslighting can convince me otherwise.  And they are doing it through the Environmental Social Governance (ESG) scores.  But, ESG is pure BS.

Keywords
carbonsocialphotosynthesisenvironmentalgovernancehaberprocess fertilizer

