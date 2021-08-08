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TASA - Aug 02, 2021 - 17) China is the next Victim on the Menu - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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131 views • August 08, 2021
Catharine Austin Fits calls the fraud we are talking about - Parasite. It's an Evil spirit that has been exploiting every aspect of life since thousands of years. We can't defeat it, face it, join it, but we can expose it as much as we can. It meant to be, we've got to find out what are the motivations behind the flourish of this evil spirit and try to control them. If you look closer, you will find it feeds on Man's greed, desire for power, hate, envy, war on war, crimes, exploiting, divide and concur, the love of Money (Currency), and the list can go on and on. As if this evil is saying, am just the reflection of your actions. Rest assured, the criminals' life and their family is miserable, they never have peace, love, and happiness among them. So, we've got to expose this Fraud for everyone sake. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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