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Why We Will Win and They Will Lose
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38 views • November 16, 2020
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Why We Will Win and They Will Lose
Why We Will Win and They Will Lose
114,639 views•Premiered Nov 15, 2020
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Computing Forever
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Also - unlearn and share - https://www.brighteon.com/84861437-ed46-4c9a-972a-91193bbea5e5
Why We Will Win and They Will Lose
Why We Will Win and They Will Lose
114,639 views•Premiered Nov 15, 2020
17K
191
SHARE
SAVE
Computing Forever
490K subscribers
Support my work here: https://computingforever.com/donate/
Support my work on Subscribe Star: https://www.subscribestar.com/dave-cu...
Follow me on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hybM...
PayPal Donations Welcome. Click here: http://goo.gl/NSdOvK
Source: https://computingforever.com/2020/11/...
SUBSCRIBE TO COMPUTING FOREVER YOUTUBE CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/user/LACK78
http://www.computingforever.com
KEEP UP ON SOCIAL MEDIA:
Gab: https://gab.ai/DaveCullen
Minds.com: https://www.minds.com/davecullen
Subscribe on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@ComputingForever
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/ComputingFor...
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