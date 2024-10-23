BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US Sports Tennis Feat. Thiem Plays Final Match; Tiafoe, De Minaur, Nishikori, Draper Feature
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
22 views • 6 months ago

Presented on US Sports By CoachTube


Presented on US Sports By CoachTube

Featured Course:

Cardio Tennis and Triples Experience

by TTCA Texas Tennis Coaches Association

https://tinyurl.com/CardioTennisCT


The Cardio Tennis Triples Experience course is designed to provide participants with comprehensive education and practical guidance on organizing and running successful triples events within the realm of cardio tennis. This course delves into the intricacies of triples events, emphasizing their engaging, inclusive, and profitable nature. Participants will gain valuable insights into the structure, rules, and strategies involved in conducting a triples event on a tennis court, with a focus on maximizing participant enjoyment and fitness benefits.

https://tinyurl.com/CardioTennisCT


Video credit:

Thiem Plays Final Match; Tiafoe, De Minaur, Nishikori, Draper Feature | 2024 Vienna Day 2 Highlights

Tennis TV

Tennis TV is the official live and on demand online video streaming app of the ATP Tour. Stream live tennis on your favourite device from every ATP Tour tournament, as well as full match replays, classic matches, highlights and live scores as they update in real-time. Watch more than 2,500 ATP singles and doubles matches each year from every ATP Masters 1000, ATP 500 and ATP 250 tournament, plus the Nitto ATP Finals and Next Gen ATP Finals presented by PIF.

https://apple.co/4dSXCUB

https://amzn.to/3YJFlVL


The Coolest Sports, Talk, Music, and Fun!

US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

sportstennisussportsnetworkussportsradiotennis coachtennis workoutcardio tennis
