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Virudam and Megascam, Repent My People, Prophecy-Vision-Poetry
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52 views • November 04, 2021
The title might be strange, but this are the words I heard right after I woke up on November the 4th 2021 at 1:40 in the middle of the night.
Though so strange I wrote them down, yet not expecting this was just the start of an interesting Poetic Prophetic Word
It address the wicked as well those who walk somehow with the Lord
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-11-04-pdf-download/
Or if you need footages for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5 - will give me a povision.
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternatively if you are looking for more/other stuff and use the referal, I will get a little bit as well; for that, use the next link: https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
However, if you feel led to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
Though so strange I wrote them down, yet not expecting this was just the start of an interesting Poetic Prophetic Word
It address the wicked as well those who walk somehow with the Lord
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-11-04-pdf-download/
Or if you need footages for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5 - will give me a povision.
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternatively if you are looking for more/other stuff and use the referal, I will get a little bit as well; for that, use the next link: https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
However, if you feel led to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
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