Venezuela's 'Fake President' González Thanks Israel for Sanctions on his own People

Edmundo González, the latest addition to the "fake president" club (joining the likes of Juan Guaidó, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, and Salome Zourabichvili), sends a shoutout from Spain, thanking Israel for backing his imaginary government and slapping sanctions on his own people.

Nicolas Maduro was sworn in as Venezuela's president for the third time yesterday.





