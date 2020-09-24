How To Make Organic Healthy Fast Food

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Their restaurant is a little different, and not just because of the nutritional information. Grown offers food in accordance with it's "vibes." You can get a salad, a sandwich, or a wrap in one of many "vibes" which are essentially different flavor profiles. And these vibes are just one of the secrets allowing Grown to offer such high-quality meals in less than 4 minutes. On today's episode, Shannon shows us the Mediterranean vibe recipe and all the delicious, organic ingredients that go into it, while discussing her mission with Paul.