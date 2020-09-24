How To Make Organic Healthy Fast Food

What's your vibe? Today on our Smart Kitchen set we welcome grown-woman (Founder of Grown), Shannon Allen. Grown is a truly organic healthy fast food restaurant. Everything in their restaurants is organic and every meal is available for order through their drive-through windows.



Their restaurant is a little different, and not just because of the nutritional information. Grown offers food in accordance with it's "vibes." You can get a salad, a sandwich, or a wrap in one of many "vibes" which are essentially different flavor profiles. And these vibes are just one of the secrets allowing Grown to offer such high-quality meals in less than 4 minutes. On today's episode, Shannon shows us the Mediterranean vibe recipe and all the delicious, organic ingredients that go into it, while discussing her mission with Paul.