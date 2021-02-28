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TradCatKnight Interview - COVID19 Vax Murders, Israel connection, Holodomor & Lockdown Similarities
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92 views • February 28, 2021
I discuss the latest regarding the lockdown vaccine murders in care homes, the depopulation agenda, and similarities between the lockdowns and Holodomor.
Interviewed by Eric Gajewski on his show - https://tradcatknight.org/
To support this channel, please go to www.5gawareness.com
https://emf-protection.co.uk/ use "5gawareness" for a 10% discount
Interviewed by Eric Gajewski on his show - https://tradcatknight.org/
To support this channel, please go to www.5gawareness.com
https://emf-protection.co.uk/ use "5gawareness" for a 10% discount
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