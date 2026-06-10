The Unseen Realm - A documentary film with Dr. Michael S. Heiser





Rebellion in God’s council. Spirits of dead giants. Rival gods creating chaos.​ These are the things of myth and fairy tales, right? The Bible tells a different story.





In the documentary The Unseen Realm, a light is cast on the strange and enigmatic plane of the supernatural that lies within the pages of Scripture. And what we discover are two distinct worlds—with vastly different inhabitants—created and ruled by one loving triune God.