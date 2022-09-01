The Dr. Hotze Report: Recap of interview with Gary DeMar - President, American Vision

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Watch this compelling recap of The Dr. Hotze Report interview with Gary DeMar, author of The Case for America's Christian Heritage, and learn why Christians should be involved in government. We are in an ideological war that has consequences.
For the full interview go to: https://www.brighteon.com/513f0ea9-f693-471b-af0a-8d463586c60b
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