1-2 PLANET X-BIBLICAL WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODIES SEEN ON 3 EUROPEAN SKYCAMS IN 2 DAYS / WAR MOVES / READ👇

June 20, 2023





1-2 PLANET X-BIBLICAL WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODIES SEEN ON 3 EUROPEAN SKYCAMS IN 2 DAYS AFTER NOT SEEN IN A WHILE/BIG WAR MOVES/READ BELOW.

Today is now 6/20/23... i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video you'll see my multiple captures on 3 separate skycameras scattered over Europe showing the red planet x system body once again that I haven't seen in a while and you'll see the same object on another sky camera also caught by me. Though on the other camera looks like one of the other red/orangish planet x system objects smaller in size and looks different with stuff coming off of it. You'll see on one of the skycameras an amazing refraction/reflection coming from biblical wormwood/planet x/ the fiery red dragon/ the destroyer itself that has stripes on it. You'll see the refraction from one of the pictures where the large planet x itself is seen in the top right corner of the picture that gave off its refraction or reflection that looks large with stripes on a sky camera. The ones I caught where its purely red I feel is possibly planet x though dont know what direction the camera is as planet x is coming up from under earth from the south ecliptic plane.. whereas the rest of the planet x/nemesis system invaded earths solar system between 2002-2007.. now planet x has entered and is getting closer to the sun and earth when real events and real asteroids by millions will fall and the actual pole shift occurs. I believe the post on Facebook before I posted it now to Facebook shows the strange energy hitting the Schumann resonance known as earths pulse and heartbeat as usually when radiation comes in the spikes are up and down though the energy that's been coming in the past 3 days looks like a dna or code sequence as can see on facebook in the post before this as I'll soon share it to YouTube soon in the community section. And strangely the red planet x system body with the second body or same ( unsure) showed up right after or same time as these strange pulses of code or dna looking signals started appearing on the Schumann resonance. And radiation is coming in from 2 gamma ray bursts sending pulses of cosmic and galactic cosmic radiation waves at the back side of the sun and back side of earth ( gamma ray bursts are stars that exploded in space that insider mike from around the world warned of on pastor paul begley YouTube channel ) not including we have at least 1 magnetar behind earth or what they call "planet killers" and at least from my findings 2 planet x system objects/planet bodies behind the earth also sending waves of energy to earths back side. All the radiation coming in is collecting in earths ionosphere and and also soaking in earths core causing as the bible said in prophecy "causing hell to enlarge itself" as earths core is expanding pushing lava and magma up through the crust being seen globally which Is another main reason fires+explosions+quakes+volcanoes are happening globally... you'll see skies in mexico south America region blood red from red iron oxide dust falling from earths twin sun planet x/ wormwood. The same object God used during the 10 biblical plagues that effected the world and object that darkened the sun after christs death on the cross. all pictures of the red planet x system bodies or body are all caught by me starting from june 18th 2023...is jesus (yeshua) your lord? I hope so with what's soon coming to the world.....Time is short. Very short.... Love and forgive others daily as God commanded. LOVE daily. That's my message today and daily.... Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section in my pinned comments.





Vidal Zelaya Funes/ red storm sky Mexico- • Cielo rojo https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=53UZ6umLiKg





