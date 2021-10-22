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The END GAME is NEXT and your kids are the TARGETS - Tne deadly combination is 5G and the VACCINE
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640 views • October 22, 2021
U.N. Whistleblower warns to remove your kids from school.
"When this thing is turned on, it's going to seem like POLIO came back". That's what Joe Imbriano stated last year ... chemist and Biological Science Degree holder.
That's the effect this radiation weapon will have on the school children and that's when it will become Mandatory for everyone to be Vaccinated.
This has been planned out for decades and we're all in This game together.

SOURCE:
Yummy.Doctor
https://yummy.doctor/video-list/how-to-fight-the-fines-and-grow-a-spine/
JOE Imbriano
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wbMu3FeBnFs

Mirrored - wil paranormal
Keywords
childrenvaccine5gdepopulationtargets
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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