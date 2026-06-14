Trump’s 80th Birthday Celebration Brings UFC White House Fight. Blood Thirstiness Of Rome.

$60 million and Trump’s friendship: How UFC cage fights landed on the White House lawn The fight at the White House is the product of a decadeslong bond between Dana White and Donald Trump, a relationship that helped rescue the sport and now brings it to the South Lawn.





Seven fights on the South Lawn: Trump prepares for UFC birthday spectacle at White House. There may be swarms of bugs, rain showers and thunderstorms, but this isn’t Exodus, or the apocalypse: the president of the United States will host the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) at the White House on Sunday, his 80th birthday.





The iconic South Lawn – typically used by presidents to board Marine One on their way to summits, funerals and wars – has been blanketed by an octagon, ringed by thousands of seats in a mini coliseum, and dominated by a 92ft, 600-ton steel structure organizers have nicknamed “the Claw”, not unlike the alien tripods from the 2005 film War of the Worlds.





A tennis court was built at the White House in 1902. There are not one, but two, bowling alleys. Barack Obama added a basketball court in 2009. But never before has a major professional sporting event been staged on the grounds of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.





The extraordinary event was the idea of Trump himself, according to UFC president Dana White, reinforcing the president’s ties with a league which has amassed an enormous fanbase around a core demographic of young men. But critics have called it a blood sport.





The spectacle has been tightly controlled, with stands packed with US armed forces members required to meet strict weight-to-height and fitness specifications.





Trump is shrewd about what his fans – the Maga base which sent him back to the White House in November 2024 – wants to see, according to biographer Gwenda Blair. “They want to see this anti-elite, anti-upper-crust, anti-upper-class event,” she said. “It’s on the White House lawn? That is rubbing everybody’s face in it. It’s a version of bragging.”





As workers erected scaffolding and vendor tents on the lawn this week, the final countdown to “UFC Freedom 250” was somewhat overshadowed by ominous weather forecasts, and a legal bid to block the event from taking place altogether.





UFC has never before staged a fully outdoor event in its 33-year history. The one previous outdoor attempt, a 2010 show in Abu Dhabi, was held in a venue that was at least partially covered. This one has no roof at all.





The National Weather Service forecast for Sunday evening currently shows a “likely” chance of thunderstorms in Washington DC right around the time the main event begins. UFC has two meteorologists on site, drawing from two separate data sources, filing weather updates every hour.





All the while, a lawsuit filed last weekend by the watchdog group Public Integrity Project sought an emergency injunction. The suit argues the administration erroneously relied on a rule meant for federally organized commemorations of the nation’s 250th anniversary to justify an event that, by White’s own admission, was Trump’s idea. A judge ultimately denied the request on Friday.





The complaint had also pointed to Trump’s financial disclosures, which showed that the president bought up to $50,000 in stock in TKO Group Holdings, the UFC’s parent company, earlier this year.





The administration pressed on, undeterred – championing what it pitched as the UFC’s virtues, from drug testing to diplomacy.





At the White House media day on Wednesday, Sara Carter, a former Fox News contributor now serving as director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy, presented Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis – one of Trump’s favorite UFC fighters – with recognition for 75 consecutive clean drug tests, and declared him to be an example for children everywhere.





#Trump

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#whitehouse

#DanaWhite

#Freedom250

#America250





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