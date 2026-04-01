Strange Bedfellows

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When we look down the ages we see two enemies intertwined against us: Islam & Communism, the strangest of bedfellows. With Tony de Angelo & Dan Deluz
Our live shows can be heard Saturdays from 1:30 to 3pm EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rhode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!
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Email Chet at [email protected]
Email CV at [email protected]
How to Win Debates: https://cvberton.substack.com/p/how-to-win-debates
Alpha Eye – novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Alpha-Eye-CV-Berton/dp/B08YQMC1RX/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&sr=8-1
See Yahweh is My God website: https://yahmygod.com/
00:00Chapter 1
11:18Chapter 2
22:46Chapter 3
33:44Chapter 4
44:57Chapter 5
55:56Chapter 6