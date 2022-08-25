The Great Scam

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[Bidan]’s Student Loan Debt Handout: $300B
* College debt has crushed an entire generation.
* Colleges aren’t refunding the $; you are.
* Consider Biden’s 2005 bankruptcy law.
* Colleges support Joe more than anyone.
* He bails out his donors once again.
* Dem party voters are the big winners here.
* His college debt bailout is probably not legal — but he ignores the law and does as he pleases.
* People who paid their loans are being punished.
* This move is not helping everyday Americans.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-biden-student-loan-handout-reward-political-donors
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 24 August 2022