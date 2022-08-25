The Great Scam

[Bidan]’s Student Loan Debt Handout: $300B

* College debt has crushed an entire generation.

* Colleges aren’t refunding the $; you are.

* Consider Biden’s 2005 bankruptcy law.

* Colleges support Joe more than anyone.

* He bails out his donors once again.

* Dem party voters are the big winners here.

* His college debt bailout is probably not legal — but he ignores the law and does as he pleases.

* People who paid their loans are being punished.

* This move is not helping everyday Americans.





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-biden-student-loan-handout-reward-political-donors





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 24 August 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6311368964112

