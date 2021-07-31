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FRENCH COP STABBED BY UNGRATEFUL INVADER
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192 views • July 31, 2021
Europe Is Being Slowly Destroyed by the Coudenhove Kalergi Plan, This Is Now Having Serious and Devastating Real Time Consequences for All the Peoples of Europe Now Including the Police Force, Ironically the Police and Military's Have Said Very Little and Done Nothing to Curb This Madness So Some Day They Will Also Be Held Accountable for Failing to Help Protect the Citizens of Europe, Which Is Their Primary Responsibility in the First Place. The Road Will Be Long With This Mess We Are in.
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