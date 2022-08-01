Ukrainian says the population of Bahkmut is waiting for the Russian liberators and the opportunity to raise the tricolor.

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◾️Ukrainian says that the population of Artemovsk (Bahkmut) is waiting for the liberators and the opportunity to raise the tricolor.
◾️He also complains that local residents leak the location of Ukrainian troops in the city on a regular basis, as a result of which they suffer losses from Russian strikes.
Source @Juan Sinmiedo/Fearless John/Ukraine exposed. @Youblacksoul