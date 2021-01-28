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Whose Funeral? Biden's or America's?
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171 views • January 28, 2021
Underscored with Chopin's funeral march, this video shows only two of three guns were used to "salute" Biden at Arlington. Is that significant? Biden literally admits fraud and corruption - making him illegitimate. But when will the military act? If at all? Is this the death of America - ending on a positive note.
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