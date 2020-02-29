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Freeman on The Land
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86 views • February 29, 2020
Freeman-on-the-Land: COMMON QUESTIONS. Interview with Mark Savary of Toronto Truth Seekers.

Mark responds to a few questions about the Freeman-on-the-Land original 1-4 video series, including What does it mean to be a sovereign? When did the birth registry begin? Is Canada the 13th district of the Federal Reserve? What's up with the CUSIP? What does owned mean? Why the 7 day lapse? Can you find yourself in the registry? Do you think that this could eventually lead to the dissolving of the borders & having a One World Government? & Why? featuring Black Krishna and D.Liberty at the Toronto Truth Seekers street action Saturday March 20th 2010 at Yonge-Dundas Square.

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

More at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/index.php?topic=84.0
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federal reservesovereigntoronto truth seekersinterview with mark savary of toronto truth seekers
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