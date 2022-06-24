U.S. enemies likely LAUGHING at THIS Navy training video

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Glenn BeckJun 22, 2022 What makes Glenn think the U.S. will lose the next war we enter? Because a recently leaked training video — shown to members of the U.S. Navy — is ALL about gender-specific pronouns. If our enemies saw this, Glenn says, they’d be on the phone LAUGHING to each other. So WHO within the Navy is organizing this? And are they INTENTIONALLY trying to destroy our military machine? It’s time for answers...
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pOcANRXm3aA