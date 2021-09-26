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"PODCAST" AUSTRALIA UNDER SIEGE WITH ADAM AND DONNA
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141 views • September 26, 2021
“Eye On Oz With Adam And Donna “EP 71” AUSTRALIA UNDER SIEGE.
Donna is back with me tonight 25/09/21to chat about the storming of Australia and how Melbourne is now under siege terrorist thugs in black.
We discuss the disgusting attack in Australia against freedom of choice and how the COVID clot shots are being almost forced down every ones throats.
We talk about escalating police violence in Sydney, the strong cities network and how the beautiful city of Melbourne is now under a violent siege.
Donna’s Bitchute Channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/donnakoscicagmailcom/
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/donnakoscica/?fbclid=IwAR0iYInj8XXqbl4PGjRL0-ngZs6IVkY5cC93cSwuHN2MdWbf6TiErwSWJmQ
Donna is back with me tonight 25/09/21to chat about the storming of Australia and how Melbourne is now under siege terrorist thugs in black.
We discuss the disgusting attack in Australia against freedom of choice and how the COVID clot shots are being almost forced down every ones throats.
We talk about escalating police violence in Sydney, the strong cities network and how the beautiful city of Melbourne is now under a violent siege.
Donna’s Bitchute Channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/donnakoscicagmailcom/
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/donnakoscica/?fbclid=IwAR0iYInj8XXqbl4PGjRL0-ngZs6IVkY5cC93cSwuHN2MdWbf6TiErwSWJmQ
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