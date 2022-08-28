FBI Involvement - Facebook Censored Hunter Biden Story After FBI Warning – Mark Zuckerberg

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Facebook suppressed Hunter Biden’s laptop scandal, according to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who shifted the blame onto the FBI. The president’s son’s laptop saga snowballed over the past two years, since the New York Post shared Hunter Biden’s private data, which was leaked after the gadget was left in a repair shop. RT’s Caleb Maupin explains the FBI involvement in the scandal.