A Cornerstone and A Stumbling Block Romans 9 30 33 Morning Manna Apr 7 2025
DWP97048
DWP97048
88 followers
0
3 weeks ago

Rick and Doc broadcast from Las Vegas while attending the National Association of Broadcasters Convention. They start this week focusing on Romans 9:30–33. They explore Paul’s summary of Israel's spiritual journey and the shocking inclusion of Gentiles in God's covenant. Emphasizing righteousness through faith, not works, they explain that the Gentiles attained what Israel failed to gain in pursuit of the law. Jesus is described as a stumbling stone for the self-righteous and the cornerstone for those who believe. They highlight God's sovereign plan, showing that salvation has always been about faith, starting with Abraham. The episode ends with encouragement to trust in God amid troubling economic news and to use the times as opportunities to shine as faithful disciples.

Topics Covered

  • Paul's summary of Israel's failure and Gentiles' inclusion

  • Righteousness through faith versus law-based righteousness

  • Jesus is both the stumbling stone and the cornerstone

  • The danger of religious pride and self-justification

  • God's sovereign plan to redeem both Jews and Gentiles by faith

  • Encouragement for believers during economic hardship

Scripture References

  1. Romans 9:30 – "That the Gentiles, which followed not after righteousness, have attained to righteousness"

  2. Romans 9:31 – "But Israel, which followed after the law of righteousness, hath not attained to the law of righteousness"

  3. Romans 9:32 – "They sought it not by faith, but as it were by the works of the law"

  4. Romans 9:33 – "Behold, I lay in Zion a stumblingstone and rock of offense: and whosoever believeth on him shall not be ashamed"

  5. Isaiah 8:14 – "And he shall be for a sanctuary; but for a stone of stumbling and for a rock of offense"

  6. Isaiah 28:16 – "Behold, I lay in Zion for a foundation a stone, a tried stone, a precious corner stone, a sure foundation"


Keywords
morning mannaa cornerstone and a stumbling blockromans 9 30 33apr 7 2025
