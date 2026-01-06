Joe Oltmann Untamed | Guest Donnie Bruno | Crushing the Election Cartel | 01.06.26

Buckle up for a takedown of the stolen 2020 election fraud machine on today's explosive Joe Oltmann Untamed! We kick off with the entire country buzzing about massive election irregularities, Venezuela's shadowy role, and the wave of impending indictments and arrests. President Trump just dropped a thunderous re-truth exposing the truth, while Emerald Robinson drops hints of secret indictments cooking behind the scenes. We revisit the damning video I recorded years ago with Mark Cook laying bare the Dominion vulnerabilities, and tie it all to the heroic fight for Tina Peters, the innocent patriot still rotting in prison despite Trump's bold pardon. This is the storm the deep state fears!

We welcome third-generation Hollywood property master and armorer Donnie Bruno, fresh from blockbuster sets like American Sniper, John Wick, and The Magnificent Seven. Donnie pulls no punches on how Hollywood has morphed from storytelling into a blatant propaganda arm, shoving DEI, climate hysteria, and anti-patriot narratives down America's throat especially in action films that shape views on violence, military, and authority. From insider pressure on crews to overt ideological mandates from executives, he reveals how the industry weaponizes entertainment for social engineering, and why it's gotten far worse post-9/11 and during COVID. This is the red-pill drop on Tinseltown's war against real American values!

We close with refreshing Joe Biden's own 2020 admission of the "largest voter fraud in history," David Clements' brutal takedown of Eric Coomer the radical Antifa-linked Dominion architect who bragged "Trump's not going to win, I made f***ing sure of it" and the Sequoia Voting Systems nexus. We break down Trump's order revoking Chris Krebs' security clearance, Wikileaks cables on Smartmatic, and my latest posts calling out the traitors attacking truth-tellers. The closer we get to the target, the harder they hit but justice is coming. Tune in now: The fraud empire is crumbling, Tina Peters must be freed, and the reckoning is here!





