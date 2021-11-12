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SHOCKING!!! DR. CARRIE MADEJ RELEASES IMAGES OF PFIZER VIAL CONTENTS....
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1850 views • November 12, 2021
Research into Physer, Zeneca and J&J vaccines are revealing some quite extraordinary Intel. Nanoparticles in the vaccines are forming web and strings interconnected chain clusters that have artificial neural like design... Also this structure has robotic movement under the microscope...
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