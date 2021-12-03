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Pope Francis, Threatened Arrest, Mass Graves of Indigenous Children in Canada: CUTTING AWAY DEAD WOOD - KEVIN ANNETT / EAGLE STRONG VOICE, NOVEMBER 30, 2021 (MIRRORED)
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Kevin Annett with Owen Lucas: CUTTING AWAY DEAD WOOD - KEVIN ANNETT / EAGLE STRONG VOICE, NOVEMBER 30, 2021 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Brighteon channel Owen Lucas - Common Law News at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NYrKdU0EPPzM/

Kevin Annett / Eagle Strong Voice - https://republicofkanata.ca/
Owen Lucas - https://commonlawnews.com/

Listen to Kevin and the Voice of the Republic live every Sunday at 6 pm eastern at:
www.bbsradio.com/herewestand
The website of the Republic is:
www.republicofkanata.ca
See the evidence of genocide in Canada and globally at:
www.murderbydecree.com
and
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rk4g5l7FcFc&;list=PLYEnChrKOgm7aRDzbo6yfswzCEdMl2P8e&index=1
and
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Czej73SfYJc .

Some of Kevin's books can be ordered here:
Murder by Decree - The Crime of Genocide in Canada:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/1530145619

Unrelenting: Between Sodom and Zion:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/1523905778

Establishing the Reign of Natural Liberty: A Common Law Training Manual:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/1544239610

At the Mouth of a Cannon: Conquest and Cupidity on Canada's West Coast:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/1983790842 , https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07JZKNDJK

Truth Teller's Shield: A Manual for Whistle Blowers & Hell Raisers:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/1537363948

Establishing Liberty: The Case for the Republic of Kanata
https://www.amazon.com/dp/1721282033

Here We Stand: The Call of the New Protestant Reformation https://www.amazon.com/dp/1974273474

Fallen - The Story of the Vancouver Four: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1548152684

The Sacrifice - Of Family and Empire: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1727005961

1497 and so on: A History of White People in Canada or, The Caucasian Healing Fund : https://www.amazon.com/dp/1541034961

The Border: A Post-Canadian Anthology https://www.amazon.com/dp/1092763910

Kevin's award winning documentary film Unrepentant can be viewed at:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Czej73SfYJc

See also an insightful personal interview "Who is Kevin Annett?" (2013) at:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AY4h3hDjOYM and also: http://www.salem-news.com/articles/march262019/canada-biggest-cover-up-sw.php
and
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLYEnChrKOgm7aRDzbo6yfswzCEdMl2P8e

commonlawnews.com
Keywords
abusechurchcatholiccanadachildpope francisscandalpriestsbergoglioclergyresidential schools
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