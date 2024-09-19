During the visit to Belarus, Russian delegation, together with schoolchildren from the DPR, laid flowers at the Victory Monument in Minsk

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Denis Pushilin head of Donetsk People's Republic. During the visit to Belarus, our delegation, together with schoolchildren from the DPR, laid flowers at the Victory Monument in Minsk.
Our peoples have a common history, a common memory and a common pride in our grandfathers and great-grandfathers who won the Great Patriotic War...