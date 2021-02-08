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Arrests that have been already done ✅
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1278 views • February 08, 2021
"200,000+ sealed indictments. And they're still there. Tick-tock»
In the video, the girl shows and talks about those who have ALREADY been arrested. Trust this information or not-it's up to you.
If these (non)people are arrested, we will be told anyway. This performance can't go on forever. The existence of indictments is not a theory, but a fact. They're all sealed, and the charges are out. You just need to wait for the appropriate moment.
In the video, the girl shows and talks about those who have ALREADY been arrested. Trust this information or not-it's up to you.
If these (non)people are arrested, we will be told anyway. This performance can't go on forever. The existence of indictments is not a theory, but a fact. They're all sealed, and the charges are out. You just need to wait for the appropriate moment.
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