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End Times Dates - Take It To The Lord In Prayer Part 9: Revelation Timelines, 2021, & The Gematria Of 666... Why?
The Diamond Report
The Diamond Report
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324 views • March 06, 2021
End Times Dates - Take It To The Lord In Prayer Part 9: Revelation Timelines, 2021, & The Gematria Of 666... Why?

This video was originally produced and published in March, 2021. Doug starts with a brief earthquake update and mentions how we may be on the precipice of the Sixth Seal Great Earthquake occurring, which he believes may result in the uncovering of the Ark of the Covenant - all in God's timing. This episode is primarily focused on a new Revelation Timeline that Doug recently discovered - in his own office - but how that timeline matches up precisely to what he has been saying throughout this series. He also mentions the worldwide Jewish prayer for their "messiah" (who will end up being the biblical Antichrist) that happened in February, 2021 and how "3.5 years" ties into the Antichrist in several ways. Last, Doug examines the meaning of "666" and how he believes God has given this number to believers - not to be fearful, but to be able to recognize the true biblical Antichrist before he's even completely established on the world's stage. Remember, God knew the end from the beginning and He wants us to recognize the times in which we are living.

PLAYLIST OF ALL EPISODES: http://www.takeittothelordinprayer.com

Revelation Timeline graphic (Original timeline by The Fuel Project + Dates Added by The Diamond Report, based on www.2028end.com) - https://1drv.ms/u/s!Aku-IsIoYig4q0ItEHpbVEjZoOkP (Click VIEW ORIGINAL for full-size)

References:

What Does 666 Mean? Answers in Revelation - https://www.crosswalk.com/church/pastors-or-leadership/ask-roger/what-is-the-meaning-of-666-in-revelation.html

Gematria Calculators - https://www.ridingthebeast.com/gematria-calculator/ and https://www.torahcalc.com/gematria/

Michael Rood Ministries - http://www.aroodawakening.tv
The Revelation Scroll (12" x 47.25") - $19.95
https://roodstore.com/products/the-revelation-scroll-4-ft-6-ft-8-ft-12-ft?variant=30154773692491

The Fuel Project - http://www.thefuelproject.org

This video describes Daniel's 70th Week and the meaning of it, which correlates to the final seven years before Jesus' return. "Revelation: The Fuel Project Guide (Part 18 - Jacob's Trouble)" - https://youtu.be/RyLZuCy3KqU

The Book of Revelation guide playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL0f6_epwixV5fGUp87rwkvafcI8gwS9Im

Gabriel Ansley Erb - http://www.2028end.com

"2028 End Of The World Seminar" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6YtG0etke28&;list=PLcBDgtzZDmmYoKpSiGD94oF5fdX7Mc0mu

Anthony Patch - http://www.anthonypatch.com (CERN, A.I., Mark Of The Beast System)
Support Anthony's Research: http://www.subscribestar.com/anthony-patch

"Project Rooftop" Paper (FREE DOWNLOAD) - https://www.anthonypatch.com/patreon/AnthonyPatch-ProjectRooftop.pdf

The Diamond Report - http://www.thediamond.report
Keywords
biblegodjesusisraelthird templedoug diamondthe diamond reportmark of the beastend timesrevelationantichrist666ark of the covenant2028 endend times propheciesfuel projectgabriel erbpeace treatyreturn of jesusrevelation timelinethe book of revelationend times datesmichael rood
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