TELL THE WORLD "Feature Movie" Ellen White, God's the Last Days Prophet

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"Tell the World" shares the compelling story of a small group of farmers from the northeast region of the United States who would go on to set the foundation of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. Since the 19th century, the Church has been at the forefront of matters relating to health, education, communication, and Biblical interpretation. The LORD always sends a prophet before destruction, learn about the greatest last days prophet.earn about Ellen G White and her writings.