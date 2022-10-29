TELL THE WORLD "Feature Movie" Ellen White, God's the Last Days Prophet

"Tell the World" shares the compelling story of a small group of farmers from the northeast region of the United States who would go on to set the foundation of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. Since the 19th century, the Church has been at the forefront of matters relating to health, education, communication, and Biblical interpretation. The LORD always sends a prophet before destruction, learn about the greatest last days prophet.earn about Ellen G White and her writings.
