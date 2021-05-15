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VISUAL PROOF: Bioweapon Spike Protein - BILLIONS Injected Into EVERYONE! 😱
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2132 views • May 15, 2021
The origins of COVID-19 are becoming increasingly clear, and Dr. Richard Fleming, cardiologist and researcher walks Del through a shocking paper trail surrounding the SARS-CoV2 virus and its link to Tony Fauci and US funded gain-of-function research. A visual image of this Frankenstein SARS-CoV2 Spike Protein tells the story of exactly how and what was done to turn it into a bioweapon. BILLIONS of these are now being INJECTED INTO EVERYONE on the planet via these COVID-19 Gene Therapy "Vaccines" 😱😱😱
This is a seamlessly edited version of an interview originally aired on May 13th 2021@The Highwire.
https://thehighwire.com/videos/is-covid-19-a-bio-weapon/
Dr. Richard Fleming
https://www.flemingmethod.com/
This is a seamlessly edited version of an interview originally aired on May 13th 2021@The Highwire.
https://thehighwire.com/videos/is-covid-19-a-bio-weapon/
Dr. Richard Fleming
https://www.flemingmethod.com/
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