You Can Change Your Destiny | Prophet Ezekiah Francis ​‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬

Step into Zoe Life, where Jesus—the living Christ—dwells in you and transforms every corner of your day. You’ll learn to rest in the Father’s good thoughts about you, even when life speaks louder than His whispers. When fear or pain rise, you’ll hear Him invite you to believe, to see beyond the flesh and into what is truly real. Your inner world becomes a wellspring: the Spirit living inside you turns longing into praise, doubt into faith, and chaos into order. You are invited into a relationship where you speak and heaven answers—the God who gave His own Son for you now lives in you, shaping your heart, your words, and your every step. You’ll discover you’re part of a family defined by love, chosen and cherished, with the power to name your days by the words you release. Praise will become your constant rhythm, a doorway through which joy flows even in trials. Zoe Life breaks barriers, heals, and reorients the story you tell about yourself and your world—inside-out, from the river of life within you.





You Can Change Your Destiny

Prophetic Time | 16 March 2026 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries





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