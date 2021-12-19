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ΠΩΣ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΔΥΝΑΤΟΝ ΝΑ ΥΠΑΡΧΕΙ ΕΣΤΩ ΚΑΙ ΕΝΑΣ ΑΝΘΡΩΠΟΣ ΠΟΥ ΝΑ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΥΠΕΡ ΤΗΣ ΑΝΤΙΧΡΙΣΤΗΣ ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΑΣ ΓΕΝΟΚΤΟΝΙΚΗΣ ΔΙΚΤΑΤΟΡΙΑΣ;
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20 views • December 19, 2021
ΠΩΣ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΔΥΝΑΤΟΝ ΝΑ ΥΠΑΡΧΕΙ ΕΣΤΩ ΚΑΙ ΕΝΑΣ ΑΝΘΡΩΠΟΣ ΠΟΥ ΝΑ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΥΠΕΡ ΤΗΣ ΑΝΤΙΧΡΙΣΤΗΣ ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΑΣ ΓΕΝΟΚΤΟΝΙΚΗΣ ΔΙΚΤΑΤΟΡΙΑΣ ΠΟΥ ΕΧΕΙ ΣΚΟΤΩΣΕΙ ΔΕΚΑΔΕΣ ΧΙΛΙΑΔΕΣ ΚΑΙ ΣΕ ΕΚΑΤΟΜΜΥΡΙΑ ΑΝΘΡΩΠΟΥΣ ΠΡΟΚΑΛΕΣΕΙ ΒΛΑΒΕΣ ΜΕ ΤΑ ΠΕΙΡΑΜΑΤΙΚΑ ΤΗΣ ΚΟΡΩΝΟΕΜΒΟΛΙΑ ΜΕΧΡΙ ΑΡΧΕΣ ΔΕΚΕΜΒΡΙΟΥ 2021 ΣΥΜΦΩΝΑ ΜΕ ΤΑ ΕΠΙΣΗΜΑ ΣΤΟΙΧΕΙΑ; http://alturl.com/jqway (SHORT URL OF USA Medalerts Org Vaers FOR COVID-19 VACCINE ALERT CASES) , https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/32649-deaths-3003296-injuries-following-covid-shots-in-european-database-of-adverse-reactions-as-young-previously-healthy-people-continue-to-die .
http://www.ελεύθερηβούληση.gr , http://www.freevolition.gr
http://www.ελεύθερηβούληση.gr , http://www.freevolition.gr
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