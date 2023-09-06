Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Breaking Down Dr. Jan Halper's Q Comms The Pulse - FCB
channel image
Mirrored Content
228 Subscribers
100 views
Published a day ago

Ok, so "Q" was a real thing, Tore Maras has talked a lot about what Q 'was' and a lot about what's really going on then and now.

Qanon isn't really a thing, it is what the media calls it when they are trashing it as tinfoil hat conspiracy.

This is a good short summary video about the things that Jan Halper has been talking about, how it goes along with the Q drops, and most importantly gives the people hope that at some point things will get better.

Worth watching, for sure. Dig into Halper more, take a close look.

Keywords
trumpmilitaryqanonqproofdodcommsq proofdevolutionjan halper

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket