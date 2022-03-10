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A PANDEMIC OF INEXPLICABLE CONSEQUENCES with Dr. Jane Ruby
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73 views • March 10, 2022
Full Show Info: https://danhappel.com/a-pandemic-of-inexplicable-consequences/
Dr. Jane Ruby on masks, covid, how it came to be, what's up with covid vaccines, the effects on the military taking the jab, the blood of the jabbed, what's in the jab, the patent process, the staged coordinated crime that is now coming to fruition... and the sheeple are primed for the next hoax.
The pandemic is a plandemic using fear to bring humanity into submission to a Godless social order controlled by a powerful few.
Undertakers and embalmers are coming forward in unprecedented ways with personal observations and physical evidence of deadly blood clots and unusual latex like substances in vascular systems of an overwhelming number of deceased recipients of Covid vaccines.
Moreover there is a recent study from the UK that statistically documents 4/5ths of Covid related deaths being to people thrice vaccinated. If these vaccines are truly as safe and effective as quoted by the establishment, why are autopsies of vaccine related deaths being so openly swept under the rug, and studies like this being ignored?
Engineered Economic Destruction.
What can we do? WAKE UP AMERICA and save yourselves before it is too late!
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Connecting The Dots
Stay Informed:
https://danhappel.com/be-in-the-know-email
The Power of Nitric Oxide
https://danhappel.com/Healthy-Secret-Nitric-Oxide-Replay
EMP Protection:
Surpassed Military EMP Protection Testing Standards - For your entire home, solar power systems, vehicles, boats, aircraft and generators... designed to protect from Lightning, CME (coronal mass ejection- solar flare), power surges, lightning and a Nuclear EMP (electromagnetic pulse)
This is the one you want.
You can support this podcast and get
$50.00 off each unit you need by purchasing through our special link.
https://danhappel.com/EMP-Protection
Dr. Jane Ruby on masks, covid, how it came to be, what's up with covid vaccines, the effects on the military taking the jab, the blood of the jabbed, what's in the jab, the patent process, the staged coordinated crime that is now coming to fruition... and the sheeple are primed for the next hoax.
The pandemic is a plandemic using fear to bring humanity into submission to a Godless social order controlled by a powerful few.
Undertakers and embalmers are coming forward in unprecedented ways with personal observations and physical evidence of deadly blood clots and unusual latex like substances in vascular systems of an overwhelming number of deceased recipients of Covid vaccines.
Moreover there is a recent study from the UK that statistically documents 4/5ths of Covid related deaths being to people thrice vaccinated. If these vaccines are truly as safe and effective as quoted by the establishment, why are autopsies of vaccine related deaths being so openly swept under the rug, and studies like this being ignored?
Engineered Economic Destruction.
What can we do? WAKE UP AMERICA and save yourselves before it is too late!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Connecting The Dots
Stay Informed:
https://danhappel.com/be-in-the-know-email
The Power of Nitric Oxide
https://danhappel.com/Healthy-Secret-Nitric-Oxide-Replay
EMP Protection:
Surpassed Military EMP Protection Testing Standards - For your entire home, solar power systems, vehicles, boats, aircraft and generators... designed to protect from Lightning, CME (coronal mass ejection- solar flare), power surges, lightning and a Nuclear EMP (electromagnetic pulse)
This is the one you want.
You can support this podcast and get
$50.00 off each unit you need by purchasing through our special link.
https://danhappel.com/EMP-Protection
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