Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
JOE BIGGS TRIAL ATTORNEY: Ashli Babbitt's Murder Was a 'Great Shot' | EP 3280
11 views
channel image
Red Voice Media
Published Yesterday |

Lead Defense For Jan. 6 Political Prisoner Joe Biggs: Ashli Babbitt’s Murder Was A ‘Great Shot’ And He’s ‘Glad She Died’


In audio obtained by The Gateway Pundit, the lead defense attorney in the J6 trial for two-time Purple Heart recipient Joe Biggs says Ashli Babbitt deserved to die and that protesters were white trash pieces of sh*t who were lucky they weren’t also shot.


Greg Reese reports on this disturbing news:

Keywords
pete santillijoe biggsjanuary 6thrvm

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket