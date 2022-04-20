The Subversion of Democracy Under the Guise of Health: MEP Christine Anderson Warns About the WHO Treaty



"The plan is to grant the WHO, in the event of a pandemic, far-reaching executive powers. The treaty changes aim at granting the WHO de facto governing power over member states in the event of a pandemic, without involvement or consultation of national governments or national parliaments... A democratically non-legitimized committee, but one which the richest of the super-rich buy their way in through donations, not only decides that there is a pandemic but also immediately seizes executive power... To even consider such an empowerment of the WHO is a direct attack on the rule of the people by the people... the most elementary principle of any democracy."



http://t.me/christineanderson



@VigilantFox