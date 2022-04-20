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The Subversion of Democracy Under the Guise of Health MEP Christine Anderson Warns About the WHO Treaty
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120 views • April 20, 2022
The Subversion of Democracy Under the Guise of Health: MEP Christine Anderson Warns About the WHO Treaty
"The plan is to grant the WHO, in the event of a pandemic, far-reaching executive powers. The treaty changes aim at granting the WHO de facto governing power over member states in the event of a pandemic, without involvement or consultation of national governments or national parliaments... A democratically non-legitimized committee, but one which the richest of the super-rich buy their way in through donations, not only decides that there is a pandemic but also immediately seizes executive power... To even consider such an empowerment of the WHO is a direct attack on the rule of the people by the people... the most elementary principle of any democracy."
http://t.me/christineanderson
@VigilantFox
"The plan is to grant the WHO, in the event of a pandemic, far-reaching executive powers. The treaty changes aim at granting the WHO de facto governing power over member states in the event of a pandemic, without involvement or consultation of national governments or national parliaments... A democratically non-legitimized committee, but one which the richest of the super-rich buy their way in through donations, not only decides that there is a pandemic but also immediately seizes executive power... To even consider such an empowerment of the WHO is a direct attack on the rule of the people by the people... the most elementary principle of any democracy."
http://t.me/christineanderson
@VigilantFox
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