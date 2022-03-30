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SUPPORT THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR WITH A $$$ CONTRIBUTION IN 2022
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27 views • March 30, 2022
If you watch my groundbreaking investigative reports, videos, analysis and activism; a $$$ contribution enables me to continue my efforts.
Send name, city, state and $$$ pledge amount to:
[email protected]
for payment instructions.
___________________________
$200 contributors can have a report done on a topic they choose(within reasonable parameters)and can be credited in the video report and listed.
$500 business/individual patriot VIP sponsors(per year)are credited and listed on all my video reports in 2022 as VIP MAJOR SPONSORS.
If you are a subscriber and unable to make a $$$ contribution at this time; you can still email your name, city, state to:
[email protected]
so we can network for events and be on the patriot mailing list.
Thanks for watching and supporting my groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency.
Signed,
Jonathan Adler
THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR
Also follow me on Gab.com and subscribe on Brighteon
Send name, city, state and $$$ pledge amount to:
[email protected]
for payment instructions.
___________________________
$200 contributors can have a report done on a topic they choose(within reasonable parameters)and can be credited in the video report and listed.
$500 business/individual patriot VIP sponsors(per year)are credited and listed on all my video reports in 2022 as VIP MAJOR SPONSORS.
If you are a subscriber and unable to make a $$$ contribution at this time; you can still email your name, city, state to:
[email protected]
so we can network for events and be on the patriot mailing list.
Thanks for watching and supporting my groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency.
Signed,
Jonathan Adler
THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR
Also follow me on Gab.com and subscribe on Brighteon
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