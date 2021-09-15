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Marseille France Medical Workers Setup Blockade in front of ARS Med Center Covid-19 Vaccine Passport
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20 views • September 15, 2021
Marseille France Medical Workers Setup Blockade in front of ARS Med Center Covid-19 Vaccine Passports
https://www.facebook.com/Vecumedia/videos/250367556967621
Blocking in progress by caregivers in front of ARS
Jonathan Citizen Reporter for LIVING
https://fr.tipeee.com/jonathan-citoyen-reporter-pour-vecu
https://www.facebook.com/Vecumedia/videos/250367556967621
Blocking in progress by caregivers in front of ARS
Jonathan Citizen Reporter for LIVING
https://fr.tipeee.com/jonathan-citoyen-reporter-pour-vecu
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