I struggled with addiction, but now.. #carnivorediet
DC Learning to Live
Published 16 hours ago

On stories of healing today, Alicia the Baroness of Beef. Alicia struggled with addiction early in life, with Sugar, and Alcohol. She was obese, had no drive or zest for life, and suffering from PTSD.

But she has turned her entire life around, now a body builder, and studying nutrition, she is a strict carnivore, and living her best life.


Alicia's channel- @TheBaronessOfBeef


#carnivorediet #lowcarb #keto #healinghumanity



#carnivorediet #ptsd


