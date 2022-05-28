© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CRITICAL INFO!1987 SCIENCE ARTICLE STATING SMALL POX VAX TRIGGERED AIDS VIRUS!!!MRNA TECH? VIDEO:FAUCI STATES SMALL POX VAX CAUSE MYCORDITIS! OVER 450 CASES OF POX!!!
Follow
1
Share
Report
140 views • May 28, 2022
A 1987 article stated how the small pox vaccine triggerd or caused the aids virus. Dr Peter mccullough says vax could cause mycocarditis!!! Video: fauci stating vaccine could cause mycocarditis and death! Monkey pox updates and important news of the day>
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.