BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

ObamaCare loses Premium Subsidies this year. Will Republicans Cave or tout a Believable alternative?
Free Market Cash Patient
Free Market Cash Patient
46 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
22 views • July 05, 2022

John Goodman – Founder, Goodman Institute, and ‘Father” of the Health Savings Account

goodmaninstitute.org


Democrats are hoping to avoid a catastrophic loss this November by scaring voters that Republicans will make health insurance unaffordable.  Without Biden’s subsidies - that expire this year - families should expect to pay double what they’re paying now.  Focused on avoiding controversy, will Republicans give in as they usually do?  Or will they listen to health scholars like Mr. Goodman who empowered conservatives against Hillarycare in the early 1990s with the brand-new concept of the Health Savings Account?


That concept now allows 30 million families to shelter thousands of dollars a year from income taxation.  HSAs earn interest (or investing profits) tax-free and suffer no tax if withdrawn for eligible out-of-pocket expenses.  The incentive to roll over unspent funds enables the building of $100,000 or more, for an amazing retirement nest egg.  But ObamaCare restrictions have led to underfunding of them in the large group business plans.  Usually, blue-collar workers risk bankruptcy from the combination of underfunded HSAs and policies with huge deductibles - or surprise bills from the doctors who end up not being in your insurers’ network.  Does the latter dynamic condemn HSAs or the government’s rules that hurt their potential?


Republicans have always known health care needs government for the poor and chronically ill.  Even before Obamacare, they supported Medicaid for the poor and risk pools for the sick.  But are we serving the needy the best with the status quo?


And health reform doesn’t just entail reform of payment.  There’s also the supply of health care, and how that’s distorted by special interest capture of the regulators, hospital protectionism, and guilds via licensing and pharma-influenced practice scopes.  And let’s not forget public health’s failure via the covid hysteria and resultant government tyranny. There’s a lot in health from which a Republican can build a campaign platform that extends beyond whether or not Congress should extend Biden’s premium subsidies.


Since the early 1990s, Mr. Goodman has served as one of the most provocative scholars in health reform.  Never satisfied with the status quo, even among his conservative friends he’s constantly pushing them to learn more and give voters a better vision for health.

Keywords
health savings accounthsahuge deductibles
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Research Outlines Methods for Recovering From Technology-Related Stress

Research Outlines Methods for Recovering From Technology-Related Stress

Coco Somers
Five underrated superfoods for a healthier heart

Five underrated superfoods for a healthier heart

Ava Grace
Study Links Fat in Thigh Muscles to Higher Risk of Death and Chronic Disease

Study Links Fat in Thigh Muscles to Higher Risk of Death and Chronic Disease

Petra Stone
Study Links Dry-Cleaning Chemical Exposure to Triple Risk of Liver Scarring

Study Links Dry-Cleaning Chemical Exposure to Triple Risk of Liver Scarring

Iva Greene
Seafood, Organ Meats, Legumes and Seeds Help Meet Iron Requirements, According to Nutrition Data

Seafood, Organ Meats, Legumes and Seeds Help Meet Iron Requirements, According to Nutrition Data

Coco Somers
CDC Quietly Funded Pro-Vaccine Podcasts Through $5.75 Million in Grants, Records Show

CDC Quietly Funded Pro-Vaccine Podcasts Through $5.75 Million in Grants, Records Show

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy